CENTCOM posts USS Tripoli sailing in Indian Ocean towards Middle East
CENTCOM released a photo of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli on Monday sailing in the Indian Ocean towards Middle East.
CENTCOM released a photo of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli on Monday sailing in the Indian Ocean towards Middle East.
Iran International received footage of a bright, luminous cloud followed by a mushroom‑shaped explosion from an attack on Iranian military sites in Esfahan on Monday.
CBS evening news on Monday reported the US has hundreds of special operations forces in the middle east as president Trump threatens to take the oil in Iran with ground forces possibly used to seize vital infrastructure.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that increasing oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz could help reduce pressure on global oil prices.
Speaking on "Fox & Friends," Bessent said the United States is helping offset a global supply deficit of 10 to 12 million barrels per day. He cited recent moves, including a coordinated release of 400 million barrels from strategic reserves and temporary sanctions relief on Iranian and Russian oil, as measures easing supply concerns.
Bessent added that the US may eventually assume control of the strait to ensure freedom of navigation.
An opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal on Monday argues that the United States may already have achieved significant objectives in its ongoing conflict with Iran, even as uncertainty remains about the broader outcome.
The author says strict limitations in public knowledge make it hard to assess true progress in the war and cautions against overconfidence in claims of success.
"In the same way, to declare now that it is already won or lost is merely to affirm one’s prior and continuing political and ideological prejudices, delivered to an audience that wants to hear nothing else," the piece said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that the war on Iran has achieved more than half of its objectives, while declining to set a timeline for its end.
In an interview with Newsmax, Netanyahu said the campaign was “beyond the halfway point” in terms of missions, not time.
He added that there are military options being led by the United States regarding the Strait of Hormuz, but did not provide details.