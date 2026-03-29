Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said the war had reached a “critical stage,” praising public mobilization while warning the United States against pursuing what he described as surrender terms under the guise of negotiations.

In a message marking 30 days of what officials call “national defense,” Ghalibaf said public presence in the streets had become a central front in the conflict.

“The street in these 30 nights was the manifestation and mirror of the social power of a nation that does not know defeat,” he said, adding that “the enemy is angered and disturbed by the street.”

He said public rallies and slogans had bolstered military action, adding: “With the chant ‘no compromise, no surrender, fight against America,’ you gave strength to the missiles.”

The Islamic Republic has staged pro-government rallies across cities since the start of the war.

He also pointed to what he described as setbacks for the United States and its allies, saying “the symbols of American power, from F-35s to aircraft carriers and regional bases, have suffered major blows,” while adding that strikes against Israel had been “effective, precise and foundational.”

At the same time, he accused Washington of sending mixed signals on diplomacy. “The enemy publicly sends messages of negotiation and dialogue, and in secret plans for a ground attack,” he said.

Ghalibaf dismissed reported US proposals, saying: “America is presenting its wishes and what it did not achieve in war in the form of a 15-point list and is seeking it through diplomacy.”

He warned that any attempt to force Iran into submission would be resisted. “As long as the Americans seek Iran’s surrender, our answer is clear: ‘We will not submit,’” he said.

He added that Iranian forces were prepared for further escalation, saying “our men are waiting for the ground entry of American soldiers to set them ablaze,” while insisting that missile strikes and military operations would continue.