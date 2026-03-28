The Israeli military said it had killed Al-Manar correspondent Ali Shoeib in a strike, describing him as affiliated with Hezbollah’s Radwan Force intelligence unit.

A military spokesperson said Shoeib operated under the cover of journalism while carrying out activities for the group, including reporting on Israeli troop positions in southern Lebanon.

"The terrorist engaged in incitement against IDF forces and Israeli citizens while serving as a conduit for disseminating Hezbollah propaganda. Even during Operation Northern Arrows, he continued his activities and reported on the location of IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon," the statement said.

Lebanese media reported that the strike targeted a car in the southern town of Jezzine and also killed Fatima Ftouni, a reporter with the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Mayadeen channel.