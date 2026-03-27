Air strikes struck multiple areas of Tehran and Isfahan, with explosions reported across several districts and nearby towns early Friday, according to accounts circulating on social media and initial reports.

The Israeli military also announced a new wave of attacks targeting the Islamic Republic, after which explosions were heard across central, western, eastern and northern parts of the capital.

Reports also described blasts in surrounding areas including Robat Karim, Rey, Varamin and Shahriar.

In Isfahan, accounts pointed to sustained strikes hitting different parts of the city over an extended period. Explosions were also reported in Kashan and Shahin Shahr.

The scale and intensity of the strikes were described by users online as unprecedented, underscoring a widening scope of the confrontation.