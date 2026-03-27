Some US officials see Vice President JD Vance as a decisive channel for any Iran deal, with one senior administration official saying that if Tehran cannot reach agreement with him, “they don’t get a deal,” Axios reported.

A White House official said other envoys remain engaged and Vance would step in if talks advance, while a source close to Vance said he would follow the direction of Donald Trump and aim to deliver an outcome the president supports, according to Axios.