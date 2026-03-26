Indirect talks between the United States and Iran were taking place through messages relayed by Pakistan, Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Dar said there had been “unnecessary speculation” in the media about efforts to end the conflict in the Middle East.

He said the United States had shared 15 points that Iran was considering.

Dar added that Turkey and Egypt were also supporting the initiative.

Pakistan remained committed to promoting peace and was continuing efforts to support regional stability, he said.