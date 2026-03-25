Explosion reported in Kordan area near Karaj
Video shows smoke rising after a strike on the Kordan villa area near Tehran Dasht and Sorkhab early Wednesday morning.
Video shows smoke rising after a strike on the Kordan villa area near Tehran Dasht and Sorkhab early Wednesday morning.
The Wall Street Journal editorial board said On Tuesday President Donald Trump is using a mix of diplomacy and military pressure to manage the standoff with Iran, delaying attacks while deploying thousands of US troops to the region.
It added that Trump’s postponement of strikes on Iran’s power plants followed what he described as “productive conversations” and “major points of agreement,” though Iran denied any talks had occurred.
The board described the exchanges as part of a “fog of diplomacy,” reportedly involving intermediaries in Pakistan, Turkey, and Egypt, and said Trump’s actions aimed to calm global oil markets while maintaining leverage over Tehran.
The editorial also added the role of US envoy Steve Witkoff, reportedly in contact with Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, whose influence over the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps is uncertain. The board said that the deployment of 2,200 Marines and other US forces signals readiness to act if diplomacy fails, reflecting what it called the “high-stakes and unpredictable nature” of the conflict.
The Pentagon has ordered Maj. Gen. Brandon R. Tegtmeier and about 2,000 soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Immediate Response Force to deploy to the Middle East to give President Trump additional military options near Iran, including a possible seizure of Kharg Island, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.
The United States and Israel have granted temporary immunity to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf during ongoing negotiations, according to a report by Channel 14.
The immunity is said to be valid for at least five days while talks with Tehran continue, though there has been no official confirmation from US, Israeli or Iranian authorities.
Israel’s government approved a plan on Tuesday to allocate land in Jerusalem for a permanent US embassy, following a proposal by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior ministers.
Officials said the move builds on Donald Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the embassy, calling it a sign of strong US-Israel ties.
France’s president Emmanuel Macron said he spoke with Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian and urged Tehran to end attacks in the region and engage in negotiations.
“I stressed the absolute necessity of ending unacceptable attacks against countries in the region, preserving energy and civilian infrastructure, and restoring freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” Macron said on X.
"I called on Iran to engage in good faith negotiations to open a path toward de-escalation and provide a framework to address the expectations of the international community regarding Iran’s nuclear and ballistic program, as well as its regional destabilizing activities," he added.
Macron said he alsourged Iran to allow the return French nationals Cécile Kohler and Jacques Paris as soon as possible.