Iran’s intelligence ministry said on Wednesday it had arrested 39 people in Tehran, describing them as members of “terrorist groups and enemy’s mercenaries.”
Some of those detained were accused of planning to form an operational cell in Sistan and Baluchestan province, while others were accused of helping create psychological pressure online or passing information to hostile networks, according to the statement.
The ministry also said security forces seized explosives, firearms, ammunition and Starlink devices.
Lebanon’s army said on Wednesday that debris from an Iranian-made ballistic missile fell over a wide area of the country after it exploded at high altitude on March 24.
In a statement on X, the army said the missile was a “Qadr-110” with a range of about 2,000 km and likely targeted outside Lebanon.
It said the explosion was probably caused by a technical malfunction or an intercept, adding there were no interceptor missile systems inside Lebanon.
The army said it was continuing its investigation into the incident.
A senior Iranian government communications official dismissed on Wednesday a reported US proposal to end the war as “media speculations” and a “wish list.”
Elias Hazrati, head of Iran’s government information council, said the reported points reflected goals Washington had sought through military action and later outlined on its own.
“These are media speculations and Mr. Trump’s lies. Do not pay much attention to them,” Hazrati said.
His comments come after a senior Iranian source told Reuters that Pakistan had delivered a US proposal to Tehran, with possible talks to de-escalate the war under discussion.
Staff of an Iranian hospital in Dubai have vacated accommodation linked to the facility after an order by authorities in the United Arab Emirates, Iran International has learned.
Residents were initially given one month to leave, but the deadline was cut to one week after the hospital was shut. Doctors, nurses and other staff living in the housing began leaving on Tuesday, and the evacuation was completed on Wednesday.
The visas of some employees whose residency was tied to the hospital were canceled. Those affected have had to return to Iran through third countries, including Afghanistan.
Earlier, housing linked to Iranian schools in Dubai was also vacated after those schools were shut, and staff returned to Iran.
Israel’s military said on Wednesday it struck an underwater research center in Isfahan used by Iran’s navy in an attack carried out on Tuesday.
The military said the facility was the only site in Iran responsible for the design and development of submarines and related support systems, and that unmanned vessels were also produced there.
It said the strike was part of a broader wave of attacks on Iran’s military production facilities and would limit Tehran’s ability to build and upgrade naval assets.