A senior cleric in Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that new actions were forthcoming, warning enemies to expect unprecedented developments, according to state media.

“The enemy should know that new surprises are on the way… things they have neither seen nor heard,” Abdollah Haji Sadeghi said.

He added that Iran would not surrender, saying adversaries would “take the wish of the Islamic Republic’s surrender to the grave.”

“We have been raised in a school that sees surrender as humiliation,” he said, adding that “final victory” would belong to what he called the Islamic front.