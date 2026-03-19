Saudi Arabia intercepts five drones in Eastern region
Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday of a successful interception and destruction of five drones targeting the Eastern Province in the past hours.
Ministry of Defense announced on Wednesday of a successful interception and destruction of five drones targeting the Eastern Province in the past hours.
Republican Representative and Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast on Wednesday met with ambassadors from the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan to discuss Iran's attacks on more than a dozen nations since Operation Epic Fury.
The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday a vessel was struck by an unknown projectile 11 nautical miles east of Khawr Fakkan, UAE, causing a fire onboard.
Authorities are investigating, and other ships have been advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter, said on Wednesday Israel is systematically targeting Iran’s “terror regime,” striking its command networks, finances and weapons production as the conflict enters its third week.
“They exploit their resources, oil and gas, to hold the world hostage. They use the revenue to finance terror,” Leiter said. “We’re hitting their chain of command… and preventing them from reaching the money that they’ve accrued in order to finance terror.”
He added that Israeli operations are also targeting Iran’s intelligence and manufacturing capabilities. “We’re hitting their ammunition and technology so that they will not be able to reconstitute their manufacturing potential.”
The European Union condemned Iran’s execution of a Swedish citizen, calling it a “brutal act of senseless violence.”
In a statement on Wednesday, the EU’s High Representative said the bloc “strongly condemns” the execution and expressed full solidarity with Sweden, offering condolences to the victim’s family.
The EU said the Swedish national had been held in Iran since June 2025 and renewed its call on Tehran to halt all executions and abolish the death penalty.
It added that Iran’s human rights situation is “appalling,” pointing to what it described as an alarming rise in executions.
Iran and Qatar moved into open confrontation on Wednesday after an Israeli strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure set off a chain of retaliation across the Persian Gulf, pulling new actors into the conflict.
Qatar declared the Iranian embassy’s military and security attaché persona non grata hours after Iranian forces struck near the Ras Laffan industrial area, home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility.
Qatari authorities reported a fire at the site, with emergency teams working to contain it.
Doha said the decision was driven by what it described as Iran’s repeated attacks on the country, the latest targeting Ras Laffan industrial city.
The escalation followed Israeli strikes on facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars gas field and the onshore hub at Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province—a critical node in Iran’s energy system.
The strikes marked a departure from previous targeting patterns, hitting the economic core of Iran’s power rather than its military or nuclear assets.
Iranian officials warned that attacks on the country’s fuel and gas infrastructure would be met with retaliation across the region. Tehran said energy facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could be targeted.
Saudi officials said air defenses intercepted incoming threats aimed at energy infrastructure, according to regional media reports, though details were limited.
Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said he “strongly condemns” the attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, warning that such actions would “complicate the situation” and could lead to “uncontrollable consequences that will affect the entire world.”
The widening confrontation has raised concerns that energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf—and beyond—could become a primary battleground, with risks extending to global oil and gas markets.
Markets have already reacted. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled only a single rate cut this year, as officials assessed economic risks tied to surging oil prices and the expanding conflict.
Israeli officials have not publicly detailed the operation, but multiple reports suggested the strikes were carried out with US awareness, if not direct coordination.
For now, the immediate damage appears contained. But the sequence of events culminating in the diplomatic fallout between Tehran and Doha underscores how quickly the conflict is spilling beyond its original bounds.