Israeli officials said on Thursday that a strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field was coordinated with the United States, despite comments by President Donald Trump suggesting otherwise, Reuters reported.

Three officials told Reuters the attack was carried out with US knowledge but was unlikely to be repeated.

Trump had said Washington “knew nothing” about the strike, which triggered Iranian attacks on energy infrastructure across the region.

The escalation has led to damage to major facilities in Qatar and disruptions to energy operations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.