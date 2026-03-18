Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in overnight strikes in Tehran, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday.

Khatib, a cleric, had served as Iran’s intelligence minister since 2021 and was seen as a close ally of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

He previously held senior roles in Iran’s intelligence apparatus and judiciary, including positions within the Intelligence Ministry and the powerful Astan Quds Razavi foundation.

Katz said he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had authorized the military to kill other senior Iranian officials on the target list without requiring further approval.