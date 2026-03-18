US weighs sending thousands more troops to Middle East - Reuters
The Trump administration is considering sending additional US forces as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict with Iran, sources told Reuters.
The Trump administration is considering sending additional US forces as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the conflict with Iran, sources told Reuters.
Israel’s ambassador to the United States, Yechiel (Michael) Leiter, said on Wednesday Israel is systematically targeting Iran’s “terror regime,” striking its command networks, finances and weapons production as the conflict enters its third week.
“They exploit their resources, oil and gas, to hold the world hostage. They use the revenue to finance terror,” Leiter said. “We’re hitting their chain of command… and preventing them from reaching the money that they’ve accrued in order to finance terror.”
He added that Israeli operations are also targeting Iran’s intelligence and manufacturing capabilities. “We’re hitting their ammunition and technology so that they will not be able to reconstitute their manufacturing potential.”
The European Union condemned Iran’s execution of a Swedish citizen, calling it a “brutal act of senseless violence.”
In a statement on Wednesday, the EU’s High Representative said the bloc “strongly condemns” the execution and expressed full solidarity with Sweden, offering condolences to the victim’s family.
The EU said the Swedish national had been held in Iran since June 2025 and renewed its call on Tehran to halt all executions and abolish the death penalty.
It added that Iran’s human rights situation is “appalling,” pointing to what it described as an alarming rise in executions.
Iran and Qatar moved into open confrontation on Wednesday after an Israeli strike on Iran’s energy infrastructure set off a chain of retaliation across the Persian Gulf, pulling new actors into the conflict.
Qatar declared the Iranian embassy’s military and security attaché persona non grata hours after Iranian forces struck near the Ras Laffan industrial area, home to the world’s largest liquefied natural gas facility.
Qatari authorities reported a fire at the site, with emergency teams working to contain it.
Doha said the decision was driven by what it described as Iran’s repeated attacks on the country, the latest targeting Ras Laffan industrial city.
The escalation followed Israeli strikes on facilities linked to Iran’s South Pars gas field and the onshore hub at Asaluyeh in Bushehr Province—a critical node in Iran’s energy system.
The strikes marked a departure from previous targeting patterns, hitting the economic core of Iran’s power rather than its military or nuclear assets.
Iranian officials warned that attacks on the country’s fuel and gas infrastructure would be met with retaliation across the region. Tehran said energy facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates could be targeted.
Saudi officials said air defenses intercepted incoming threats aimed at energy infrastructure, according to regional media reports, though details were limited.
Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, said he “strongly condemns” the attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure, warning that such actions would “complicate the situation” and could lead to “uncontrollable consequences that will affect the entire world.”
The widening confrontation has raised concerns that energy infrastructure across the Persian Gulf—and beyond—could become a primary battleground, with risks extending to global oil and gas markets.
Markets have already reacted. Wall Street ended sharply lower on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady and signaled only a single rate cut this year, as officials assessed economic risks tied to surging oil prices and the expanding conflict.
Israeli officials have not publicly detailed the operation, but multiple reports suggested the strikes were carried out with US awareness, if not direct coordination.
For now, the immediate damage appears contained. But the sequence of events culminating in the diplomatic fallout between Tehran and Doha underscores how quickly the conflict is spilling beyond its original bounds.
Israel has identified US preparations for a possible military operation to take control of the Strait of Hormuz, which could extend the war with Iran, according to a report by Kan News on Wednesday.
The report said American forces are building up in the region, including the deployment of the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli, as Washington prepares to counter Iran’s blockade of the strategic waterway.
An Israeli source told Kan the operation could last about two weeks, but fighting may continue for several more weeks if Iran maintains restrictions on shipping through the strait.
Israel is expected to initially support the US-led operation by providing intelligence, likely alongside Persian Gulf states, the report added.
Europe’s aviation safety regulator said on Wednesday it had extended its advisory for airlines to avoid the airspace of Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia and several other Middle Eastern countries due to heightened military activity, according to an updated bulletin.
The advisory covers Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.
The advisory is valid until March 27.