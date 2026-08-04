"Pray for me. Mother, I'm dying," he said, pleading with his loved ones to look after his sons, especially Habib.

Hayatullah was among 14 Afghan migrants who died attempting to reach Iran, Afghan officials said, weeks after the vehicle carrying them broke down and they continued the journey on foot.

Why would anyone risk one of the world's deadliest migration routes to reach Iran?

The country is grappling with economic crisis and widespread repression. It has carried out one of the region's largest deportation campaigns against Afghan migrants and offers little prospect of permanent legal status.

"It's not about a choice between safety and danger," Yasin Samim, an Afghan governance and development analyst, told Iran International. "It's about what type of danger."

Samim said conditions inside Afghanistan had become so severe that many people continued to flee despite knowing the risks awaiting them in Iran.

"The fact that they come to Iran shows the severity of the situation and conditions in Afghanistan," he said. "The reasons they leave Afghanistan have not changed."

With the Taliban's return to power, legal pathways to Iran have become increasingly restricted, forcing many low-income Afghans into the hands of smugglers.

"Granting a visa has become a deal of the black market," Samim said, adding that visas can reportedly cost between $1,000 and $1,200—far beyond the reach of many Afghan families.

"The combination of poverty, unemployment and repression leaves people with no alternative," he said. "That is the only choice they have."

Those who cannot afford legal routes often attempt the crossing through Nimruz, one of the main transit corridors into Iran for irregular migration.

The route has become synonymous with one of the deadliest migration paths into the country. Migrants cross vast stretches of unforgiving desert where temperatures regularly exceed 45°C (113°F).

If smugglers abandon them or their vehicle breaks down—as happened in this case—survival quickly becomes a race against dehydration. Many die before reaching help. Others face robbery, exploitation or detention before ever reaching Iran.

Iran has long hosted one of the world's largest Afghan populations despite offering few permanent rights to those who settle there. Before its mass deportation campaign in 2025, an estimated four million Afghans lived in the country, including registered refugees, documented migrants and undocumented workers.

Yet many remained in legal limbo despite spending years—or even decades—in Iran. Children born in Iran to Afghan parents are not automatically granted Iranian citizenship, and for most there is no realistic pathway to becoming Iranian citizens.

"Iran has shut down legal pathways for Afghans in recent years," Omid Memarian, senior Iran analyst at DAWN told Iran International. "Because so many pathways have been blocked, they have to take much riskier ways to be smuggled from Afghanistan to Iran.”

That means the chance of being exploited is higher, Memarian added, and their rights are more likely to be violated.

Tighter restrictions appear to have little bearing on Afghans' calculations. It has only pushed them onto more perilous routes across deserts such as Nimruz, where extreme heat could quickly turn a journey into a death sentence.

"For them, the question is not, 'Let's go to the best ideal country.' The question is, 'Let us get out of here.' ... It's about survival," Memarian told Iran International.

Iran International reached out to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for comment.

A spokesperson referred us to a statement issued last month warning that Afghanistan is ill-equipped to absorb the growing number of returnees.

The agency said more than six million Afghans have returned since 2023, while nearly half the country's population already depends on humanitarian aid.

It called for returns to be safe, voluntary and dignified, warning that mass deportations risk deepening one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.