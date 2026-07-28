Hardline commentators argue the United States paused its campaign because military pressure and disruptions to regional energy supplies have exposed American vulnerabilities.

Moderate and pragmatist voices, meanwhile, see a narrow window to pursue indirect diplomacy before renewed fighting further weakens Iran's economy.

The debate comes as indirect diplomacy appears to be regaining momentum after three nights without direct US or Iranian attacks.

President Donald Trump told supporters in Michigan on Monday that "very friendly negotiations" with Tehran were underway, while warning that "you got to beat them, and we'll beat the hell out of them" if diplomacy failed.

Tehran, however, has continued to portray the lull as temporary. Iran's joint military command said the US naval blockade amounted to an expansion of the conflict, accusing Washington of threatening Iranian commercial vessels and oil tankers in Iran's territorial waters over the past three days.

Outside political circles, public reactions have been more cautious than optimistic. Many Iranians reportedly interpret the sudden quiet as evidence of behind-the-scenes diplomacy rather than a genuine breakthrough, with some saying they remained unable to sleep despite the absence of airstrikes.

Official statements have also avoided describing the lull as a "ceasefire," instead referring to it as a "pause" or "hold," reflecting Tehran's continued distrust of US intentions.

For hardliners, that makes negotiations even more dangerous.

The conservative newspaper Kayhan urged the Foreign Ministry to "formally declare the end of all indirect diplomatic communications and backchannel negotiations," arguing that nearly three weeks of fighting had shown Washington only moderates its military pressure when global energy supplies come under threat.

The paper argued the pause reflected dwindling US precision-guided munitions rather than any diplomatic opening.

"The brief pause in nighttime airstrikes is not a signal of American goodwill or diplomatic flexibility—it is a tactical breathing space meant to allow the enemy to replenish depleted precision munitions and distract Tehran from exercising its strategic leverage."

The IRGC-linked newspaper Javan advanced a similar argument, saying US offensive capabilities were showing signs of "structural fatigue" and warning that any hesitation would allow Washington to rebuild regional air-defence networks and supply lines.

It also called for a forceful response to what it described as attempts to expand pressure into the Caspian Sea through recent attacks on Iranian shipping.

Moderate outlets drew almost the opposite conclusion.

Government-aligned Etemad argued that every night without airstrikes represented a crucial opportunity to prevent further deterioration in municipal services, inflation and currency markets, urging officials to make full use of regional mediation efforts, particularly those led by Oman.

Economic daily Donya-ye-Eghtesad likewise described the lull as an opportunity for indirect de-escalation that could help stabilise foreign exchange and gold markets.

Moderate Shargh, meanwhile, warned against opening a new maritime front following the reported attack on Iranian shipping in the Caspian Sea, arguing that escalating the confrontation northwards would only deepen Iran's economic isolation and threaten critical trade corridors.

Perhaps the mood was best captured by Etemad, whose front-page headline distilled both the opportunity and the uncertainty confronting Iran's leadership: "Diplomacy in the enclosure of distrust."