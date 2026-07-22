Iran’s police said on Wednesday that they arrested nine people in the southeastern province of Kerman over online activity that authorities alleged had disturbed public opinion.

The suspects were detained in separate operations and referred to judicial authorities, according to the deputy provincial police commander.

He did not provide details about the online content, the identities of those arrested or the charges they may face.

Iranian authorities have in recent years repeatedly arrested people over their online activity, often accusing them of spreading propaganda, disturbing public opinion or committing offenses against national security.