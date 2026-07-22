Iran's army chief warned on Wednesday that US forces would face millions of Iranians prepared to fight if they "set [their] filthy foot" on Iranian soil, saying any military intervention would be met with resistance "with whatever we have."
“If the United States sets its filthy foot on Iranian soil, it will face millions of people who will confront them with whatever they have in their hands,” Amir Hatami said during a visit to army units in the central province of Isfahan.
Referring to southern Isfahan, Hatami said the United States had believed it would be welcomed if it entered Iran but instead encountered “widespread hatred and the unparalleled steadfastness of the Iranian nation.”
“We knew the enemy would not remain committed to the agreement and would commit an act of folly,” he said. “Therefore, we did not waste a single moment and took steps to enhance our combat capabilities.”
Hatami added that Iran would overcome its challenges and that its enemies would become “more regretful than ever” for pursuing what he described as their “sinister intentions.”