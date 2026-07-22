Iran hangs protester on accusations of collaborating with Israel, US
Iran executed a protester taking part in the January uprising after accusing him of armed activity on behalf of Israel and the United States, judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Wednesday.
The report alleged that Mehdi Khanaki had joined an unnamed armed opposition group in 2023. It said firearms, ammunition and explosive devices were found at his home when he was arrested in Karaj in February.
The report did not provide details about his trial or legal representation.