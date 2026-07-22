A French shipping firm will impose an emergency fuel surcharge from Aug. 1 after renewed hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz drove up fuel prices, the company said in a notice posted on its website.

The surcharge will range from $65 to $165 per container and will remain in place until further notice.

"Following the renewed escalation of hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz over the past days, fuel prices have surged sharply again, reversing the easing observed in recent weeks," the company said.

It said higher bunker fuel costs had increased the overall cost of ocean transportation across all regions and trade routes.