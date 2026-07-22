Iran rejected on Wednesday allegations that two French embassy employees had been intimidated and assaulted in Tehran.
The two employees attended a gathering on Sunday with several people wanted over security offenses and were briefly questioned by security officers, said Iran’s foreign ministry official Mohammad Tanhai.
He said documents indicating activities against national security were found at the location and remained under investigation.
The official said the two were transferred to the diplomatic police after officers learned they worked for the French embassy and were later handed over to the embassy after contacting the French ambassador.