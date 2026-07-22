US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran had not upheld commitments reached in previous discussions and that Washington would take necessary steps if Tehran was not serious about negotiations.

“We so far have reached the agreement but they not kept the commitments and as the president said the problem we have now is that they are not serious about talks. If they are serious, we are serious. If they are not, then we will do what is necessary not only our interests and interest of our allies,” Rubio said.

“At is core it is very simple Iran demands which they do not have under any legal existing mechanism to control the traffic of the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.

Speaking at an ASEAN meeting, Rubio said the situation had set a dangerous precedent that could be repeated in other parts of the world, including Asia. He said rules governing international trade and commerce were also under threat.