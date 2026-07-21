Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot in a phone call Tuesday that the conduct of two French diplomats in Tehran was “unconventional” and contrary to diplomatic norms, calling it unacceptable, according to Araghchi’s Telegram channel.

France said Monday that two of its embassy staff had been detained for several hours in Tehran and that one was assaulted by Iranian security forces, with Barrot calling the incident a “flagrant violation” of their diplomatic immunity.