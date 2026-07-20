Iranian leaders congratulated Spain on winning the World Cup on Monday, using the victory to praise Madrid's opposition to US and Israeli military action against Iran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated Spain's government and people, saying, "The joy of the Spanish people is the joy of the Iranian people."

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also congratulated his Spanish counterparts, praising Spain's national team for what he described as its support for Palestinians and Spain's stance during the 2026 war involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the tournament had become "perhaps the most political sporting event in the world" and argued Iran's national team had faced discrimination throughout the competition.

"For us Iranians,… the conduct of Spain's national team and, more broadly, Spain's positions over the past year and especially in recent months against aggression, genocide and injustice were valuable," Baghaei said.

The remarks showed how Iranian officials have increasingly tied international sporting events to broader political narratives. Spain's football federation had previously withdrawn from a planned friendly against Iran following the Iranian authorities' deadly crackdown on nationwide protests.

Spain has opposed the 2026 war against Iran since it began. Madrid also denied cooperating with US military operations after the White House said Spain had agreed to assist.