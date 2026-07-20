Bahrain says air defenses respond to Islamic Republic attacks
Bahrain's state television said on Monday that the country's air defense systems responded to attacks by the Islamic Republic.
Bahrain's state television said on Monday that the country's air defense systems responded to attacks by the Islamic Republic.
Kuwait's armed forces said they intercepted drones launched by the Islamic Republic, after explosions were heard across parts of the country early on Monday.
In a statement posted on X, Kuwait's General Staff said the sounds of explosions were caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming drones.
"Everyone is requested to follow the security and safety instructions issued by the relevant authorities," the statement said.
US airstrikes targeted two military sites in the city of Khormoj in Bushehr province in two separate waves early on Monday, according to a provincial official.
Ehsan Jahanian, deputy governor for security affairs in Bushehr Province, told the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-affiliated Fars News Agency that the strikes hit two military locations in Khormoj in the early hours of Monday.
"The attacks caused power outages in parts of the city of Khormoj," Jahanian said.
Videos shared by the X account Vahid Online show flames rising from Islamic Republic positions following a US strike on Tabriz early on Monday.
Reports from citizens published by the account indicate that the Tabriz missile site was among the targets of the attack.
The videos could not be independently verified.
A US strike on a military site in southwestern Tabriz killed one person and wounded several others early on Monday.
Majid Farshi, director general of crisis management at East Azarbaijan Province's governorate, told the state news agency IRNA that the strike targeted a military area in the southwest of the city in the early hours of Monday, July 20, triggering what he described as a "massive explosion."
Emergency responders and military forces were deployed to the scene immediately after the attack, Farshi said.
Farshi added that one person was killed and several others were wounded in the strike.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it destroyed a US early-warning radar system and struck an aviation equipment depot and an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait during the latest wave of its retaliatory attacks.
In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC claimed several US MQ-9 drones were set ablaze in the strike, which it said was launched in response to repeated US attacks on Iranian territory.
The claims could not be independently verified, and there has been no immediate comment from US or Kuwaiti authorities.