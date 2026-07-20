Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed people in Jordan provided intelligence that helped its forces carry out attacks on US military targets in the country.

In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC alleged the information enabled it to destroy 20 hangars housing US forces at al-Azraq and kill dozens of American troops. It also claimed ballistic missiles struck US C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 surveillance aircraft at Aqaba airport, causing heavy damage.

The IRGC's claims could not be independently verified, and US officials have not commented.