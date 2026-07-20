US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States remains open to a diplomatic solution with Iran despite nine consecutive days of US airstrikes and the deaths of three US service members.
His comments come as the Trump administration continues military operations against Iranian targets while maintaining that diplomacy remains its preferred path to resolving the conflict.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed people in Jordan provided intelligence that helped its forces carry out attacks on US military targets in the country.
In a statement carried by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, the IRGC alleged the information enabled it to destroy 20 hangars housing US forces at al-Azraq and kill dozens of American troops. It also claimed ballistic missiles struck US C-17 transport aircraft and P-8 surveillance aircraft at Aqaba airport, causing heavy damage.
The IRGC's claims could not be independently verified, and US officials have not commented.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps claimed two oil tankers "exploded and were brought to a halt" late Sunday after attempting to transit the southern Strait of Hormuz under what it described as US pressure.
In a statement carried by Iran's official news agencies, the IRGC said the strategic waterway would remain unsafe "for the passage of chemical fertilizer or even a single drop of oil and gas" as long as US military operations in the region continue.
The force also warned the US military to prepare for "punitive action" over what it called its "illegal violation" of Iranian territory.
US President Donald Trump said the United States had struck Iran “very hard again tonight” in honour of American service members killed in the conflict.
Speaking to reporters after returning to Washington from the World Cup final, Trump said the death toll was “probably three” and described those killed as “great patriots.”
“We feel very badly,” he said, adding that they had been fighting to ensure that “Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”
Iranian media have reported explosions in several cities, including Chabahar, Konarak and Mahshahr along Iran’s southern coast, as well as Tabriz in the northwest.
The reports came shortly after US Central Command announced a new wave of strikes on Iran for the ninth consecutive night.
If confirmed as a US strike, an attack on Tabriz would mark the first reported instance in the latest campaign beyond Iran’s Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman regions.
Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that Israel would respond forcefully to any Iranian attack, after Israeli and Jordanian forces intercepted an Iranian missile launched toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba.
“If Iran fires missiles at Israel, we will attack them with full force,” Katz said during a visit to a rescue service facility.
“If the United States changes its policy, which is also something that could happen, we are prepared for both defensive and offensive,” he added.