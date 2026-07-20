Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones, including Al-Sakhir Air Base and Bin Salman Port in Bahrain and Arifjan Base in Kuwait.

In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said its navy strikes formed part of what it called the 23rd wave of "Nasr 2" operations and included attacks on facilities it said were used to maintain US drones, prepare naval vessels and support special operations forces.

The Guards said the attacks inflicted heavy damage and that operations against what they described as US military targets in the region would continue.

The statement also rejected comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting Iran was running low on missiles and drones, saying it would continue launching such weapons for as long as any conflict lasted.