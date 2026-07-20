Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they had targeted US military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait with missiles and drones, including Al-Sakhir Air Base and Bin Salman Port in Bahrain and Arifjan Base in Kuwait.
In a statement, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said its navy strikes formed part of what it called the 23rd wave of "Nasr 2" operations and included attacks on facilities it said were used to maintain US drones, prepare naval vessels and support special operations forces.
The Guards said the attacks inflicted heavy damage and that operations against what they described as US military targets in the region would continue.
The statement also rejected comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting Iran was running low on missiles and drones, saying it would continue launching such weapons for as long as any conflict lasted.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Monday they would deliver what they described as a "memorable lesson" to the United States if it carried out further attacks, reaffirming their support for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
The Guards said they would not rely on US pledges, arguing that past experience had reinforced their distrust of Washington.
"If the criminal United States once again chooses the path of aggression, we remain committed to delivering the 'memorable lesson' promised by the Leader," the statement said.
Egypt condemned Iran's attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain on Monday, calling them a violation of the two countries' sovereignty and a threat to security and stability in the Persian Gulf.
In a statement, the Egyptian foreign ministry expressed solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and said Egypt stood by the two countries in addressing threats to their security, stability and territorial integrity.
The ministry also said it rejected attacks on Arab states' sovereignty, security or vital infrastructure, as well as attacks targeting civilians.
US President Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Monday showing majority support for his administration's peace deal with Iran.
The image, from polling firm Big Data Poll, showed 60.4% of registered voters and 62.2% of likely voters supporting the agreement to end the Iran war, with about one-quarter opposed.
According to the poll, the deal reopens the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, begins a 60-day negotiation period on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, and says Iran "shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons."
Trump did not add any comment to the post.
The spokesman for Iran's army said on Monday the war would continue until the country achieved what he described as "full deterrence," adding that countries supporting the United States could face consequences in the Strait of Hormuz.
Mohammad Akraminia said countries that had cooperated with Washington while continuing to use the Strait of Hormuz for trade and oil exports should expect Iran's approach to the waterway to affect its relations with them.
"Any country that sides with the Americans will certainly face problems in the Strait of Hormuz," Akraminia said. "No one can use this route to bring in equipment and ammunition and then use them against us."