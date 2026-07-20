US President Donald Trump posted a poll on Truth Social on Monday showing majority support for his administration's peace deal with Iran.

The image, from polling firm Big Data Poll, showed 60.4% of registered voters and 62.2% of likely voters supporting the agreement to end the Iran war, with about one-quarter opposed.

According to the poll, the deal reopens the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, begins a 60-day negotiation period on Iran's nuclear program and sanctions relief, and says Iran "shall not procure or develop nuclear weapons."

Trump did not add any comment to the post.