An Iranian lawmaker said the United States could seek to launch a ground assault on Iran from the south, west and east after first taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.
"The scenario the United States has on its agenda is to first take control of the Strait of Hormuz from the Islamic Republic," Abbas Papizadeh told the ILNA news agency on Sunday.
Papizadeh said that once Washington had secured oil shipments to the US and its allies, it would "plan a ground assault from the south, west and east of the country."
"The United States will in the future target almost all of Iran's provinces," he added.
Air raid sirens sounded across Bahrain, the Interior Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry reported the latest alert after sirens were also activated several times on Saturday following Iranian attacks on Bahrain.
Kuwait and Bahrain have both been targeted by the Islamic Republic since Saturday.
A senior Iranian lawmaker warned US troops on Sunday referring to a written message from Mojtaba Khamenei, saying that American soldiers would flee if they understood what the new supreme leader meant by "unforgettable lessons."
"If American soldiers knew what the Leader meant by 'unforgettable lessons' for them, they would not waste even a second before fleeing," Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of parliament's National Security Committee, wrote on X.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the Islamic Republic's third supreme leader, said in a written message on Saturday that "the Iranian nation has unforgettable lessons for the American enemy."
An Iranian lawmaker said any closure of the Strait of Hormuz would result from insecurity created by the United States, arguing that US military bases in Persian Gulf countries have become tools for military intervention rather than regional security.
“The closure of the Strait of Hormuz is the result of insecurity created by the US,” Mohseni-Sani, a member of parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said on Sunday.
US military bases in Persian Gulf states had become tools for military intervention rather than regional security, Mohseni-Sani added.
A member of Iran's parliament said domestically produced low-cost drones have altered the military balance by creating challenges for far more expensive US defense systems.
Amir Hayat-Moghadam, a member of parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committe presidium, said battlefield developments had shown that Iranian-made drones, particularly low-cost models, had changed military calculations and posed serious challenges for US equipment.
"Even some US officials and military personnel have acknowledged that countering these drones has been difficult, and that using multi-million-dollar systems to intercept low-cost equipment has created a major challenge for them," Hayat-Moghadam said.