US planning for wider war but faces weapons constraints - WSJ
The United States is preparing for a broader war and increasing the number of military aircraft in the region, but dwindling stocks of air-defense and long-range munitions could limit the expansion of its operations, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official familiar with internal administration discussions.
“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official was quoted as saying.