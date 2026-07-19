Qatar, Saudi foreign ministers discuss diplomacy to ease regional tensions
Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed diplomatic efforts to reduce regional tensions during a phone call on Sunday, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said.
The two also stressed the need for all parties to adhere to dialogue and diplomacy and to implement the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, including ensuring freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the ministry said.