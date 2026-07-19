An Iranian lawmaker said the United States could seek to launch a ground assault on Iran from the south, west and east after first taking control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The scenario the United States has on its agenda is to first take control of the Strait of Hormuz from the Islamic Republic," Abbas Papizadeh told the ILNA news agency on Sunday.

Papizadeh said that once Washington had secured oil shipments to the US and its allies, it would "plan a ground assault from the south, west and east of the country."

"The United States will in the future target almost all of Iran's provinces," he added.