Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said two vessels were disabled and two others abandoned an attempted passage through what it described as an unsafe route in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Several hours ago, four violating vessels, with the support of American forces, switched off their navigation systems and ignored warnings from the Revolutionary Guards’ Strait of Hormuz control base,” the Guards’ navy said.

Two of the vessels were involved in accidents and remained stationary, while the other two turned back, the navy said.

The Revolutionary Guards added that it retained full control of the strait and that vessels could safely transit only through a route designated by Iranian forces.

“Not a single drop of oil, gas or chemical fertiliser will pass through the Strait of Hormuz without coordination and permission,” the navy said.

The statement warned that vessels entering routes Iran considers unsafe would face accidents.