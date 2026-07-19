US mission in Iran will continue until goals met, energy secretary says
US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that Washington’s military campaign against Iran would continue until President Donald Trump’s objectives were achieved.
"The president's mission is essential for peace in the Middle East and peace in the world, and that is to prevent Iran from achieving nuclear weapons, and to degrade their ability to terrorize their neighbors and the world and global commerce. So yes, this mission will go on until the mission is done,” Wright told ABC News.