Iran death-row prisoners continue hunger strike for seventh day
Prisoners in Iran’s Qezel Hesar Prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, continued a hunger strike and sit-in for a seventh consecutive day in protest against executions and the transfer of several death-row inmates to solitary confinement.
Relatives of prisoners moved to the prison’s quarantine section ahead of their executions also held a protest outside the facility on Sunday, demanding a halt to the executions and the cancellation of their sentences.