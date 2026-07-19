Israel’s military is closely monitoring developments in Iran and maintaining a high level of readiness, Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday.

Zamir said the military had monitored a launch toward Aqaba, a Jordanian port city on the Red Sea, earlier in the day and that Israel’s air defense array was on alert to protect the country’s citizens.

“We are prepared to immediately resume fighting and will act with great force against anyone who harms us,” he said during a visit to the West Bank, according to remarks released by the military.