Iran denies issuing evacuation order for Kharg Island
Normal life is continuing on Kharg Island and no evacuation order has been issued, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said on Saturday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Normal life is continuing on Kharg Island and no evacuation order has been issued, Bushehr Governor Mohammad Mozaffari said on Saturday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday repeated US “violations” of a memorandum of understanding with Tehran had once again proved that the US president’s signature was “worthless,” warning that Iran and the Axis of Resistance had “unforgettable lessons” for the United States.
In a message attributed to Khamenei, he said Washington’s breach of the agreement demonstrated the United States could not be trusted, describing it as “the Great Satan” and accusing it of bullying, expansionism and brutality.
He said the United States had once again revealed its “true face” and that its actions provided further evidence of what he described as America’s dishonesty and unreliability.
Khamenei also warned that if the United States continued to pursue military escalation and accepted heavier costs, “the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons” for Washington, adding that recent actions by Iranian fighters and residents of the country’s southern regions had already offered examples of that.
Iran has suspended its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with the United States after Washington “violated all of its obligations” under the agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.
"The United States has effectively trampled all of its commitments and suspended them," Gharibabadi said. "We have also suspended our commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and are not implementing them."
Gharibabadi said Iran was focused on defending the country and accused the United States of violating the agreement through what he described as "aggressive actions." He said there was no new information regarding possible talks with Washington, adding: "We are busy defending the country."
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, including strikes on infrastructure and civilian facilities that injured civilian workers in Kuwait.
"Iran's actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution," Albudaiwi said.
He added that the GCC "stands as one with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," supporting "all measures they take to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Kuwait condemned the Iranian attacks on its territory on Saturday, saying it struck another power generation and water desalination station, oil sector facilities and other vital infrastructure, causing fires and extensive damage to civilian and strategic sites.
The Foreign Ministry said the repeated targeting of critical infrastructure endangered civilians and violated international law. It held Iran fully responsible and demanded that it immediately halt its attacks.
Kuwait said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory and vital facilities in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.
Iran's judiciary said it had executed Aref Khoshkar, who was arrested during the nationwide protests in 2022 and convicted of killing security officer Salman Amir Ahmadi.
The judiciary said Khoshkar fatally shot Amir Ahmadi with a pellet gun while attacking security forces from a rooftop during clashes in western Tehran. It also published what it said were Khoshkar's confessions, in which he described bringing the weapon to the scene, firing it from a rooftop and later disposing of it.
The execution comes after Iranian authorities carried out a series of death sentences linked to the 2022 uprising, during which hundreds of people were killed, including protesters, security personnel and bystanders.
Cases involving espionage and national security accusations in Iran have long drawn scrutiny from human rights groups and lawyers over allegations of forced confessions, torture, restricted access to independent legal counsel and denial of fair trial guarantees.