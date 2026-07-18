Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday repeated US “violations” of a memorandum of understanding with Tehran had once again proved that the US president’s signature was “worthless,” warning that Iran and the Axis of Resistance had “unforgettable lessons” for the United States.

In a message attributed to Khamenei, he said Washington’s breach of the agreement demonstrated the United States could not be trusted, describing it as “the Great Satan” and accusing it of bullying, expansionism and brutality.

He said the United States had once again revealed its “true face” and that its actions provided further evidence of what he described as America’s dishonesty and unreliability.

Khamenei also warned that if the United States continued to pursue military escalation and accepted heavier costs, “the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons” for Washington, adding that recent actions by Iranian fighters and residents of the country’s southern regions had already offered examples of that.