Iran lawmaker calls for withdrawal from nuclear non-proliferation treaty
Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of the Iranian parliament's presiding board, called for Iran to withdraw immediately from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, saying: "With what justification are we still in the NPT? We must decide today and leave the NPT."
He also said Iran would make "a strategic and calculative mistake" if it did not seek "revenge and retribution" against those responsible for killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.