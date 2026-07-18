Bahrain sounds emergency siren for second time
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior activated an emergency siren for a second time on Friday and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior activated an emergency siren for a second time on Friday and urged citizens and residents to head to the nearest safe place.
Kuwait’s military said on Friday its air defenses were responding to hostile missile and drone attacks following what it described as Iranian aggression.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Friday it completed its latest wave of strikes against Iran after a seventh consecutive night of attacks.
In a post on X, CENTCOM said the operation targeted surveillance sites, military logistics infrastructure, underground weapons storage facilities and maritime capabilities using fighter aircraft, drones, warships and other military assets.
Kuwait’s military said on Friday its air defenses were responding to hostile drone attacks following what it described as Iranian aggression.
In a statement posted on X, Kuwait’s General Staff of the Army said any sounds of explosions heard were the result of air defense systems intercepting the attacks.
Iran’s army said on Friday its drones targeted US military facilities in Jordan and Kuwait as part of an operation against American positions in the region.
In a statement carried by Iran’s official media, the army said explosive drones targeted a US ammunition depot at Al-Adairi camp, command buildings and ammunition storage facilities at Ali Al Salem Air Base, as well as several bridges in Kuwait.
The statement also said Iranian drones targeted fuel storage facilities at Al-Azraq air base in Jordan.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said on Friday an emergency siren had been activated and urged citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location.