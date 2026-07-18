US missile strikes hit electricity infrastructure and desalination pumps at a pier in the village of Bonji in Jask, Hormozgan province, IRGC-affiliated Tasnim reported on Friday.

Hormozgan Deputy Governor for Political, Security and Social Affairs Ismail Dehestani said the damage disrupted drinking water supplies to several villages in western Jask and that authorities were assessing the extent of the damage while working to restore services.