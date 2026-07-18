Iranian media reports US strike near Hajiabad in southern Iran
Iranian media reported on Saturday that the US military targeted an area near Hajiabad, a city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province.
Iranian media reported on Saturday that the US military targeted an area near Hajiabad, a city in Iran’s southern Hormozgan Province.
Iran adapted its missile attacks to challenge US defenses, using weapons that travel at extremely high speeds and can maneuver during descent, US officials told The Wall Street Journal.
The officials said Iran’s ability to strike sensitive targets has raised concerns as Tehran continues carrying out attacks against US positions in the region.
The US launched new airstrikes against Iran on Saturday, targeting what US Central Command said were capabilities used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps forces accused of attacking American service members in Jordan.
CENTCOM said the strikes were ordered by President Donald Trump and began at 6 p.m. ET.
US President Donald Trump said the deaths of two US service members killed in Iranian attacks were “very sad,” while adding that Washington would not allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.
In his first reaction to the announcement, Trump told NewsNation on Saturday that he “couldn’t care less” about Iran saying it was no longer following the Memorandum of Understanding.
US troops would not “waste a single second fleeing” if they understood the meaning of Iran’s Supreme Leader’s warning of “unforgettable lessons,” Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Azizi who heads the Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said on Saturday.
“If US troops truly understood what our wise Supreme Leader meant by ‘unforgettable lessons,’ they wouldn’t waste a single second fleeing,” he posted on X.
The deaths of two US service members in Iranian attacks on Jordan, Tehran’s suspension of its commitments under the memorandum with Washington and a new threat from Iran’s Supreme Leader have raised fears that the war is entering a darker and more dangerous phase.
US Central Command said in a statement the two service members were killed in action on July 17 as US and partner forces defended against Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan. One American service member remained missing in action.
Four other US service members were medically evacuated to hospitals in Jordan and later discharged, CENTCOM said. Other personnel evaluated for minor injuries had returned to duty.
This brings the total number of American service members killed since the Iran war began in late February to 16, with more than 430 wounded, according to official figures.
“Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve,” US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a post on X.
The deaths came as Iran expanded missile and drone attacks against US-linked facilities across the region, targeting sites in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain. Jordan said it intercepted 10 missiles early Saturday, while Kuwait reported injuries and damage to a power and desalination plant.
The Gulf Cooperation Council condemned the attacks as a dangerous escalation and said infrastructure and civilian facilities had been hit. GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said the bloc stood with Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan in measures taken to defend their security and sovereignty.
Tehran also intensified its warnings to Arab governments along the Persian Gulf. Seyed Majid Mousavi, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, advised the rulers of those states to take Iran’s “final warning” seriously.
Separately, an unnamed Iranian security official warned that Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports, along with the ports of Fujairah and Jebel Ali, should be evacuated immediately if the United States struck civilian infrastructure in Iran, the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency reported.
Mojtaba Yousefi, a member of parliament’s Construction Committee, said Israel and Persian Gulf states were more vulnerable than Iran if infrastructure became a target. He said Tehran could strike Israeli railways and bridges.
Collapse of Iran-US MoU
The threats unfolded alongside the breakdown of the diplomatic understanding between Tehran and Washington. Iranian officials said the country had suspended its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding after accusing the United States of violating the agreement.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Washington had “trampled all of its commitments” and that Iran was therefore no longer implementing its own obligations. He said there was no new information about possible talks with the United States, adding that Tehran was focused on defending the country.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Iran was still pursuing diplomacy while keeping its armed forces fully prepared. He said the MoU had operated on the basis of “commitment for commitment” and that Tehran no longer regarded itself as bound by it after what he called the US breach and the start of military attacks.
Iran’s announcement came as the United States continued striking infrastructure and military-linked sites inside Iran during a seventh consecutive night of operations.
US attacks hit bridges, a road tunnel, surveillance sites, underground weapons storage facilities and maritime infrastructure. A strike on the Mirzaei tunnel in Hormozgan province severely disrupted telecommunications, causing widespread phone and internet outages in northern Bandar Abbas, local authorities said.
Officials in Hormozgan urged residents to avoid unnecessary road travel because of the possibility of renewed US attacks.
Khamenei vows ‘unforgettable lessons’ for US
Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared in public since being reportedly injured in the February 28 attack on his father’s office, issued his latest written message, saying: “The Great Satan’s repeated breaches of understandings prove just how worthless and invalid the US president’s signature is.”
He accused Washington of bullying, expansionism and brutality, said the United States had once again revealed its “true face” and warned that Iran had “unforgettable lessons” for Washington if the US continued its military escalation and accepted heavier costs.
Khamenei’s message reinforced Tehran’s argument that the diplomatic track had collapsed because Washington could not be trusted. It also tied the formal suspension of the MoU to a broader warning that the conflict would continue both inside Iran and across the region.