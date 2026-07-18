Hegseth says killing of US troops by Iran ‘stiffens’ military resolve
"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a post on X.
"Godspeed, heroes. Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve," US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said in a post on X.
Anita, a young Iranian singer known online as “Anita Popist,” said she had been sentenced to 74 lashes on a charge of “offending public decency,” after reports that female rapper Rudi had already been flogged.
Anita also said authorities had seized her passport and blocked her SIM card. Women are banned from singing solo in public before mixed-gender audiences in Iran.
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Saturday repeated US “violations” of a memorandum of understanding with Tehran had once again proved that the US president’s signature was “worthless,” warning that Iran and the Axis of Resistance had “unforgettable lessons” for the United States.
In a message attributed to Khamenei, he said Washington’s breach of the agreement demonstrated the United States could not be trusted, describing it as “the Great Satan” and accusing it of bullying, expansionism and brutality.
He said the United States had once again revealed its “true face” and that its actions provided further evidence of what he described as America’s dishonesty and unreliability.
Khamenei also warned that if the United States continued to pursue military escalation and accepted heavier costs, “the Iranian nation and the Axis of Resistance have unforgettable lessons” for Washington, adding that recent actions by Iranian fighters and residents of the country’s southern regions had already offered examples of that.
Iran has suspended its commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding with the United States after Washington “violated all of its obligations” under the agreement, Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Saturday.
"The United States has effectively trampled all of its commitments and suspended them," Gharibabadi said. "We have also suspended our commitments under the Islamabad memorandum of understanding and are not implementing them."
Gharibabadi said Iran was focused on defending the country and accused the United States of violating the agreement through what he described as "aggressive actions." He said there was no new information regarding possible talks with Washington, adding: "We are busy defending the country."
Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi condemned Iranian attacks targeting Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan, including strikes on infrastructure and civilian facilities that injured civilian workers in Kuwait.
"Iran's actions constitute a highly dangerous escalation, a grave violation of international law and the United Nations Charter, as well as war crimes requiring international accountability and prosecution," Albudaiwi said.
He added that the GCC "stands as one with the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan," supporting "all measures they take to protect their security, sovereignty and territorial integrity."
Kuwait condemned the Iranian attacks on its territory on Saturday, saying it struck another power generation and water desalination station, oil sector facilities and other vital infrastructure, causing fires and extensive damage to civilian and strategic sites.
The Foreign Ministry said the repeated targeting of critical infrastructure endangered civilians and violated international law. It held Iran fully responsible and demanded that it immediately halt its attacks.
Kuwait said it reserved the right to take all necessary measures to defend its territory and vital facilities in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter.