IRGC adviser says Europe would bear cost of US pressure on Iran
Hamidreza Moghaddamfar, an adviser to the commander in chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, said on Saturday that if the United States sought to pressure Iran through maritime and economic measures, "European countries will pay the price in energy and the global economy."
He added that "the role of the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab in regional and global developments" affects "energy, trade and international security balances."