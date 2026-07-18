Kuwait says firefighters, worker injured tackling blaze after Iranian attack
Kuwait's fire service said firefighters and a worker were injured while tackling a blaze caused by an Iranian attack.
Kuwait's fire service said firefighters and a worker were injured while tackling a blaze caused by an Iranian attack.
Iran's judiciary has issued indictments against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the recent war, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Saturday.
"Indictments have been issued against the US president and the prime minister of the Zionist regime," Jahangir told a news conference.
He said Iran had "documented all damage caused during the recent war" and added that "under international law, any aggressor must be prosecuted and pay compensation."
Jahangir said legal proceedings against Trump and Netanyahu were "under way in international forums."
Last month, Iran's prosecutor general said judicial authorities had opened 201 criminal cases against Netanyahu, Trump and other Israeli officials over the recent conflict, adding that authorities were pursuing compensation claims arising from the cases.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday they carried out a simultaneous missile and drone attack on fighter shelters and a large aircraft parking apron at a US base in Azraq, Jordan, destroying at least two fighter jets and three other US aircraft and damaging several others.
The Guards said the strike was part of the 20th wave of its "Nasr 2" operation and came in response to US attacks the previous night.
The statement also urged Jordanians and members of the Jordanian military to attack US troops, calling on them to "kill them by any means".
A member of Iran's Expediency Council said Iran was attacking ships in the Omani section of the Strait of Hormuz because its enemies were transporting military equipment through Omani waters that threatened Iran's national security.
"We attack ships in the Omani section of the Strait of Hormuz because the enemy transports its military equipment through that route and via Omani waters to endanger our national security," Hossein Mozaffar said.
Mozaffar also said Iran was facing a "deceitful and treacherous enemy" that had abandoned negotiations and said Tehran should adhere to the conditions set by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.
US missile strikes damaged six bridges in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Friday, disrupting the Bandar Abbas-Lar highway, state media reported.
The bridges were hit in Bandar Khamir county, damaging the road link.
US strikes overnight damaged a road tunnel and three bridges across Iran’s southern Hormozgan province, the provincial government said.
The Shahid Mirzaei Tunnel was damaged in both directions, while the Roudkhaneh Shour Bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Sirjan route was also hit.
Two additional bridges on the road from the Minab junction toward Rudan were damaged in the attacks, according to the statement.