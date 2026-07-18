Iran's judiciary has issued indictments against US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the recent war, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir said on Saturday.

"Indictments have been issued against the US president and the prime minister of the Zionist regime," Jahangir told a news conference.

He said Iran had "documented all damage caused during the recent war" and added that "under international law, any aggressor must be prosecuted and pay compensation."

Jahangir said legal proceedings against Trump and Netanyahu were "under way in international forums."

Last month, Iran's prosecutor general said judicial authorities had opened 201 criminal cases against Netanyahu, Trump and other Israeli officials over the recent conflict, adding that authorities were pursuing compensation claims arising from the cases.