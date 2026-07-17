Iran could launch ground attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain if the United States launches a ground invasion of Iran, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, warned on Friday.
“If the United States puts boots on the ground in Iran, we may also launch ground attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain,” he said.
Referring to US threats to seize Kharg Island, he said American forces might occupy it for a day but could not remain because the island was within range of Iranian missiles, adding that a ground assault there would turn US troops into “cannon fodder.”
An Iranian cleric said any negotiations or agreement with the United States would run counter to the position of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, urging officials to abandon hopes of talks after the recent war.
“Some officials still pin their hopes on negotiations despite the war. There should be no more talk of negotiations, and trust in the United States, even under the name of understanding or agreement, is contrary to Mojtaba Khamenei’s position,” Mohammad Mehdi Hosseini Hamedani, Friday prayer leader in Karaj, said during prayers on Friday.
Hosseini Hamedani also said calls for retaliation were “not warmongering” and would keep war away from the region, adding that “with it, sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz will remain permanently in the hands of the Islamic Republic.”
An Iranian cleric criticized what he called the spread of violations of the country's mandatory hijab rules, saying the current state of observance was "unacceptable" and urging authorities to take stronger action.
“The current state of hijab in society is unacceptable. People from different walks of life have raised their voices, and officials, the Headquarters for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice, and cultural institutions must act with seriousness, planning and prudence against corruption and indecency,” Mohammad Reza Naseri, Friday prayer leader in Yazd, said during prayers on Friday.
The US dollar reached a record 1,918,000 rials on Iran’s open market Friday, surpassing its previous high as war, inflation and worsening economic prospects continued to weaken the currency.
The previous record was 1,900,000 rials, registered on May 4. Other foreign currencies also rose. The British pound reached 2,576,500 rials, while the euro climbed above 2,190,000 rials.
At Friday’s open-market rate, Iran’s official monthly minimum wage of 166,255,500 rials is worth about $87.
Britain formally designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a threat to national security on Friday, making public support for the organization or assistance to it punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
The IRGC was designated alongside the Iran-linked Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right and Russia’s GRU Volunteer Corps, the first organizations placed under powers created by the National Security (State Threats) Act 2026.
The designations took effect on July 17 after Parliament approved an order submitted by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood four days earlier.