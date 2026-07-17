Iran could launch ground attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain if the United States launches a ground invasion of Iran, Ahmad Bakhshayesh Ardestani, a member of parliament’s National Security Committee, warned on Friday.

“If the United States puts boots on the ground in Iran, we may also launch ground attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain,” he said.

Referring to US threats to seize Kharg Island, he said American forces might occupy it for a day but could not remain because the island was within range of Iranian missiles, adding that a ground assault there would turn US troops into “cannon fodder.”