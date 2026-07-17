Booms heard in Doha as government sends security alert
Several booms were heard in Qatar’s capital Doha as the government sent a security alert to mobile phones, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Several booms were heard in Qatar’s capital Doha as the government sent a security alert to mobile phones, Reuters reported on Thursday.
Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain, with the Interior Ministry urging people to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”
The alert followed a claim by Iran’s army that it had targeted US helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft at Sakhir airbase in Bahrain, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
There was no immediate confirmation from Bahraini or US authorities that the base had been hit.
No meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been scheduled despite reports that Netanyahu planned to visit Washington, Axios reported Thursday, citing White House officials.
One official said Netanyahu appeared to be “trying to will a meeting into existence,” while another said Trump was angered by Netanyahu’s public criticism of a planned US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.
Axios said the episode reflected growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu and increasing frustration in Washington with the Israeli leader.
A return to the ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States are the only path to de-escalation, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said Thursday.
Confavreux said Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement and international law with its strikes, triggering an escalating cycle of retaliation.
He also called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and said France was working with Oman and other partners on mine-clearing and maritime security operations.
Qatar rejected reports that it had agreed to participate in military action against Iran, calling the claims false and aimed at drawing the country into the conflict, the state’s International Media Office said in a statement.
The office said Qatar had not participated and would not participate in military action against any neighboring country.
It added that Doha would continue its diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to seek a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced Thursday night that it was offering a $10 million reward for the killing of US President Donald Trump, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency and Russia’s state-run RT, formerly Russia Today, reported.
The group said the reward followed what it described as Trump’s “audacious and offensive statements” against commanders killed while fighting ISIS.
Conservative activist Laura Loomer said Russian state media was “promoting the Iraqi Islamic Resistance’s $10 million bounty for the assassination of President Trump,” adding: “Every day, Russia proves more and more why they aren’t an ally.”