Israel’s Shin Bet chief has asked for permission to question journalists as investigators try to identify who allegedly tipped off Channel 12 about the timing of the opening US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Haaretz reported.

David Zini asked Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara to authorize the questioning, arguing it may be the only way to find the source because around 4,500 people had access to the operational plans before the February 28 attacks.

“When there are 4,500 people who share the secret and there is no indication whatsoever that any of them leaked anything, the only way is to take testimony from the journalists,” a security source told Haaretz.

Channel 12 reported Saturday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had instructed Zini to investigate the alleged leak, days after the Shin Bet denied it had opened the inquiry under political pressure.