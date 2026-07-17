Iran lawmaker says US failed to achieve objectives in conflict
Esmail Kowsari, a member of the Iranian parliament's National Security Commission, said on Friday that the United States had failed to achieve its objectives, including destroying Iran's nuclear programme, gaining control of the Strait of Hormuz and locating 450 kg of uranium enriched to 60%.
Kowsari also said "the sovereignty, management and command of the Strait of Hormuz rests with the Islamic Republic, and the United States should know this."