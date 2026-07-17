US-linked regional ports could be targeted after Chabahar strike - Guards media
Iran's Fars News Agency said on Friday that five key ports in the region hosting US military or commercial interests could be targeted in response to a US attack on the southeastern port of Chabahar.
Fars, which is affiliated with the Revolutionary Guards, identified Jebel Ali Port in the United Arab Emirates, Naval Support Activity Bahrain at Mina Salman, Shuaiba Port and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, Hamad Port in Qatar, and King Fahd Industrial Port in Yanbu, Saudi Arabia, as potential targets.