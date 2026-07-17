A confidential directive from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, obtained by Iran International on Friday, instructed media publishers and editors to limit reporting on damage to civilian infrastructure.

The directive told media outlets to “refrain from publishing vital information,” avoid creating “fear and alarm among the public,” and withhold details about the extent of destruction or its impact on public services.

It said such information could be used “by the enemy to assess the effectiveness of its attacks” and ordered outlets to obtain information through the most senior provincial official responsible for any institution or facility that had been hit.

The directive also instructed media to describe service disruptions with phrases such as “the issue is under review and being resolved” and said the Health Ministry and emergency services remained the only official sources for civilian casualty figures. Continue reading