US airstrikes hit bridges, tunnel in Hormozgan, Iranian officials say
Iran’s Hormozgan provincial authorities said on Friday three infrastructure sites, including a tunnel and two bridges, were hit in US airstrikes, causing road closures in parts of the province.
The provincial government said the Shahid Mirzaei Tunnel, which connects traffic in both directions, was closed following the attacks. It also said the Rudkhaneh Shur Bridge on the Bandar Abbas–Sirjan route and a bridge on the Minab–Rudan road were targeted.