Five bridges in southern Iran hit in latest US attacks
Five bridges in Hormozgan province in southern Iran were hit in the latest wave of US attacks, Hamshahri, a newspaper owned by Tehran Municipality, reported on Thursday.
Five bridges in Hormozgan province in southern Iran were hit in the latest wave of US attacks, Hamshahri, a newspaper owned by Tehran Municipality, reported on Thursday.
A new billboard unveiled in central Tehran after the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham appears to allude to US President Donald Trump as the next potential target, extending a campaign of public threats against perceived enemies of the Islamic Republic.
The billboard, most prominent in Tehran, is controlled by the IRGC-linked Owj Arts and Media Organization and is frequently used to project messages aligned with Iran’s hardline establishment.
Its English slogan reads, "Who is D nexT one?", with the unusual capitalization of the letters "D" and "T" appearing to reference Donald Trump.
State-run IRNA said the billboard was installed following Graham’s death, describing him as one of the most anti-Iran politicians in the United States.
Some conservative voices in Iran portrayed Graham’s death as divine punishment for what they see as his persistent pursuit of war against the country.
The billboard claims no responsibility for the senator’s death, but the wording appears to suggest that those pushing for a downfall of the Islamic Republic could have a similar fate.
Graham died on July 11 after what his office described as a brief and sudden illness. US media reported that emergency personnel had responded to a cardiac arrest call at his Capitol Hill home.
In recent months, Graham had become a prominent supporter of Iran’s opposition movement. At a Munich gathering, he called for a “free Iran” and said he chose “the Iranian people over the murderous ayatollah,” as he waved the country’s pre-Islamic Republic flag.
Exiled prince Reza Pahlavi described Graham as a “steadfast friend of the Iranian people,” saying his support for what he called Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution had earned him the nickname “Uncle Lindsey” among some Iranians.
At the funeral of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, mourners carried placards showing US President Donald Trump, Graham, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro and activist Laura Loomer with red crosshairs over their faces and warnings including: “Sooner or later, your heads will roll.”
Other placards featured Israeli-American billionaire Miriam Adelson, Foundation for Defense of Democracies chief Mark Dubowitz and investor Peter Thiel. Mourners also displayed a $100 million bounty for Trump and chanted calls for his killing.
In a similar message, another Tehran mural depicted Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drowning in a red “sea of revenge,” the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported Thursday.
“You will drown in the sea of the Iranian nation’s revenge,” the mural read in Persian and English.
Separately, Hassan Rahimpour Azghadi, a member of Iran’s Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, called for attacks on US leaders and for treaties to be ignored in retaliation for what he described as “ongoing assassinations and expanding sanctions.”
Since the US killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani in 2020, through the 12-day Iran-Israel war in 2025 and the latest US and Israeli attacks in 2026 that killed 52 senior Iranian military, security and intelligence officials, the Islamic Republic has repeatedly vowed revenge.
Much of that rhetoric, however, has so far taken the form of billboards, murals, funeral displays and public threats.
Air raid sirens have been activated in Bahrain, with the Interior Ministry urging people to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”
The alert followed a claim by Iran’s army that it had targeted US helicopters and reconnaissance aircraft at Sakhir airbase in Bahrain, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.
There was no immediate confirmation from Bahraini or US authorities that the base had been hit.
No meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had been scheduled despite reports that Netanyahu planned to visit Washington, Axios reported Thursday, citing White House officials.
One official said Netanyahu appeared to be “trying to will a meeting into existence,” while another said Trump was angered by Netanyahu’s public criticism of a planned US sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey.
Axios said the episode reflected growing tensions between Trump and Netanyahu and increasing frustration in Washington with the Israeli leader.
A return to the ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations between Iran and the United States are the only path to de-escalation, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said Thursday.
Confavreux said Iran had violated the ceasefire agreement and international law with its strikes, triggering an escalating cycle of retaliation.
He also called for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened and said France was working with Oman and other partners on mine-clearing and maritime security operations.
Qatar rejected reports that it had agreed to participate in military action against Iran, calling the claims false and aimed at drawing the country into the conflict, the state’s International Media Office said in a statement.
The office said Qatar had not participated and would not participate in military action against any neighboring country.
It added that Doha would continue its diplomatic efforts with regional and international partners to seek a comprehensive and sustainable agreement.