Air raid sirens activated in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu, Al-Kharj
Reports by local media said early warning sirens were activated in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu and Al-Kharj areas on Friday.
Reports by local media said early warning sirens were activated in Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu and Al-Kharj areas on Friday.
Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said on Friday it stopped four vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz in an operation involving missiles and drones.
The IRGC Navy said in a statement that the vessels were “supported by US military” and were halted during a combined missile and drone operation.
The force warned vessel owners against what it described as “baseless US military support” and urged them to follow its warnings and notices.
Several US service members were injured in Iranian attacks on at least two Jordanian military bases this week, according to multiple US officials who spoke to CBS News on condition of anonymity.
No deaths have been reported among US or Jordanian personnel, and the severity of the injuries was not immediately clear, the report said.
US officials said Iranian strikes hit facilities used by American forces in Jordan. US warplanes frequently operate from Jordanian military installations, the report added.
US State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott on Friday welcomed the UK’s decision to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya under its National Security Act, saying the move would help promote accountability.
“The United States welcomes the United Kingdom’s action to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya under its new National Security Act. Iran’s attempts to kill, kidnap, harass, and intimidate in the United States, UK, and across the globe are deplorable and undermine national sovereignty and international norms. We will continue to work closely with partners to promote accountability for Iran-backed terrorism around the globe,” Piggot posted on X.
Kuwait’s military intercepted several ballistic missiles and drones on Friday as Iranian attacks targeted army facilities, camps and civilian infrastructure across Kuwait, the Defense Ministry said.
Ministry spokesperson Colonel Saud Al-Atwan said several Kuwaiti Land Force personnel were injured and were in stable condition.
He said a power and water desalination station was also hit, causing a fire and damaging the facility and electricity generation units. Falling debris caused material damage in several locations, but no additional casualties were reported.
A confidential directive from Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, obtained by Iran International on Friday, instructed media publishers and editors to limit reporting on damage to civilian infrastructure.
The directive told media outlets to “refrain from publishing vital information,” avoid creating “fear and alarm among the public,” and withhold details about the extent of destruction or its impact on public services.
It said such information could be used “by the enemy to assess the effectiveness of its attacks” and ordered outlets to obtain information through the most senior provincial official responsible for any institution or facility that had been hit.
The directive also instructed media to describe service disruptions with phrases such as “the issue is under review and being resolved” and said the Health Ministry and emergency services remained the only official sources for civilian casualty figures. Continue reading