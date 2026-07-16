Multiple explosions heard in Hamidieh in southwestern Iran - state media
Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency is reporting multiple explosions near the city of Hamidieh in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran.
Iran's semi-official Mehr News Agency is reporting multiple explosions near the city of Hamidieh in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran.
Iran's chief negotiator, Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, and US Vice President JD Vance both defended diplomacy backed by military strength on Wednesday, making strikingly similar arguments as Iranian hardliners intensified demands to scrap Tehran's agreement with Washington.
Both men appeared to be making the same argument to critics within their own political camps: that diplomacy is most effective when backed by credible military force, not pursued instead of it.
The parallel messaging prompted analysts to suggest that, despite rising tensions, both sides may still view diplomacy as preferable to war.
International relations analyst Amir-Ali Abolfath wrote on X that Ghalibaf's statement, Vance's remarks and Iran's release of an Iranian-American prisoner together offered "a glimmer of hope" that both sides could return to managing tensions within the framework of an agreement "whose fate hangs by a thread."
Reform-leaning news website Rouydad24 likewise described the prisoner's release as evidence of "the opening of an important diplomatic channel amid an exchange of fire."
US President Donald Trump also welcomed the move, writing on Truth Social that "the United States appreciates this gesture of goodwill by Iran."
‘Talking is not compromise’
Ghalibaf issued a public statement on Wednesday defending what he described as the course pursued under Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei's guidance, arguing that negotiations with the United States remain compatible with military preparedness and resistance.
Rather than presenting diplomacy and military readiness as opposing choices, he argued they were complementary tools for safeguarding Iran's national interests.
"War and negotiation are two methods of protecting the national interest," he said, insisting that negotiations are "part of safeguarding national interests, not synonymous with compromise."
He warned that treating either military confrontation or diplomacy as the sole solution would amount to "a strategic mistake," adding that officials have a duty to prepare "for war, diplomacy, or both," depending on the course set by the Supreme Leader.
"We must stand firm on the achievements secured through the MoU until the nation's rights are fully realized," he wrote.
Hours later, Vance struck a remarkably similar tone in an interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, rejecting the idea of overthrowing Iran's government through US military force.
He argued that diplomacy, backed by military pressure, remained the preferred way to manage the crisis, and criticized "warmongers" pushing for conflict.
A well-funded covert campaign, Vance claimed, was seeking to derail negotiations and any agreement with Tehran.
Hardliners push back
The renewed defense of diplomacy triggered an immediate backlash from Iran's hardline camp, where many have argued since the recent military confrontation that the Tehran-Washington understanding should be formally declared dead.
Kamran Ghazanfari, a member of parliament, accused President Masoud Pezeshkian and Ghalibaf of lacking the courage to acknowledge that the agreement had collapsed.
"Whether they call it war or not, the third war has effectively begun," he said, arguing that the negotiating team should publicly admit that talks had reached a dead end.
Hardline journalist Davood Modarresian likewise criticized Ghalibaf's statement, saying it contained "no sign of change or apology" and faulting him for continuing to advocate negotiations despite what he described as Washington's abandonment of the agreement.
Hardline political activist Masoud Barati challenged Ghalibaf's description of negotiations as a form of struggle.
"Calling negotiations a form of struggle gives primacy to negotiations," Barati wrote. "If negotiations have failed to secure Iran's achievements, why insist on continuing this approach?"
Conservative rivalry deepens
The latest dispute reflects a long-running rivalry between Ghalibaf and former nuclear negotiator Saeed Jalili, both prominent figures within Iran's conservative establishment.
In recent months, lawmakers aligned with Jalili and members of the ultraconservative Paydari Front have intensified criticism of Ghalibaf, arguing that negotiations with Washington should be abandoned altogether.
Their influence, however, appears to have weakened after losing two key leadership positions on parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee.
Adding to signs of growing pressure on the hardline faction, lawmaker Majid Nasrpour told Khabar Online in comments published Thursday that "some hardline members of parliament have been summoned by the relevant authorities and seriously warned over their remarks."
US airstrikes hit the Bandar Abbas-Kahurestan-Lar bridge, a key road link between Bandar Abbas and Shiraz, as well as Iranshahr Airport in southeastern Iran, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News Agency reported Thursday.
Tasnim said the attacks targeted Bandar Khamir and the Kahurestan district in Hormuzgan province, where several explosions were heard and electricity was cut in some areas.
The agency said three powerful explosions were also heard near Iranshahr Airport after US warplanes launched a missile strike on the facility.
Separately, the Hormuzgan governor’s office said locations near Qeshm were struck at around 11:10 a.m. It provided no immediate details on casualties or damage.
President Donald Trump is considering strikes on Iran's underground Pickaxe Mountain complex, a site that US and Israeli officials believe could play a future role in reviving Tehran's nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported.
The newspaper, citing US officials, said Trump was weighing military action against the site after days of briefings from senior aides.
According to the Journal, Iran began building the underground complex near the Natanz nuclear facility in 2020 after an aboveground enrichment plant was damaged in what was widely seen as an act of sabotage. The following year, then-Iranian nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said the site would house “sensitive” equipment.
The Journal, citing former US and Israeli officials, said the mountain complex could play an important role in any future Iranian effort to rebuild its nuclear program, although construction appears incomplete and it is unclear whether any nuclear activity is taking place there.
The report said Iran has not provided the International Atomic Energy Agency with design information for the site. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said in March that inspectors should be allowed to visit the facility.
The Washington-based Institute for Science and International Security estimated in a 2022 report that the underground complex could exceed 5,000 square meters (53,000 square feet) and could eventually house a uranium enrichment plant as well as other nuclear-related activities. The think tank also said recent satellite imagery showed construction had resumed after the June 2025 conflict.
The Journal quoted Dan Shapiro, a former senior Pentagon official in the Biden administration, as saying the site had become “a plausible target for attack” because Trump was concerned Iran could eventually reverse damage inflicted on its nuclear program during last year's war.
Matthew Sharp, a senior nuclear fellow at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and former US diplomat to the IAEA, told the newspaper that Pickaxe is deeper underground and less well understood than Fordow, making it a more difficult target for airstrikes.
Israel is preparing for a possible escalation in fighting between the United States and Iran next week, following recent remarks by US President Donald Trump and ongoing diplomatic developments, Israel’s Channel 12 reported on Thursday.
Israel believes the United States may begin targeting Iranian civilian infrastructure, in line with Trump’s recent comments, the report said.
A senior Israeli official cited by Channel 12 said that Israel was “preparing for an escalation of the confrontation and is ready for any scenario affecting Israel,” while saying current assessments remained that the conflict was limited and that Israel was not a direct party to it.
Channel 12 also cited two Arab diplomats as saying Qatar had submitted a new proposal to Washington and Tehran aimed at reviving negotiations and reducing tensions.
Iranian officials viewed the proposal as relatively favorable to Tehran’s position, and attacks on Qatar had reportedly stopped since it was presented, according to the report.
Iran would target infrastructure across the region if its own infrastructure were damaged, senior armed forces spokesperson said on state broadcaster IRIB on Thursday.
Abolfazl Shekarchi said the United States and Israel "have no right to be in the region" and described the Islamic Republic's control of the Strait of Hormuz as "a source of security for the entire region."
Shekarchi said Iran remained committed to the withdrawal of US forces from the region and would "never" relinquish its position on the Strait of Hormuz.
"We delivered a crushing response to the enemy and will continue to do so. They have suffered heavy blows," he added.