Iran state-run TV says air defense shot down US MQ-9 drone
Iran’s state-run TV said on Wednesday Iranian air defense systems shot down a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drone over Andimeshk in Khuzestan province.
Iran’s state-run TV said on Wednesday Iranian air defense systems shot down a US Air Force MQ-9A Reaper drone over Andimeshk in Khuzestan province.
US Representative Joe Wilson said on Wednesday Iraq’s governments may change, but the country’s political system remains tied to Iran’s Supreme Leader and supports sectarian militias.
Wilson made the comments after an Axios report said Prime Minister Zaydi traveled to Iran for Khamenei’s funeral procession before visiting Washington. Wilson said he hoped the new prime minister would prove him wrong through his actions.
“Iraqi leaders come and go but the system stays the same an entire government system based on only one thing — serving Iran’s Supreme Leader, and funding sectarian terrorist militias. This is the same formula that created ISIS in the first place under former PM Maliki,” Wilson posted on X.
“Whether it’s PM Zaydi (who ran a bank sanctioned for supporting Iran) his predecessor Sudani (who had a literal terrorist as his national security adviser) or his predecessors the system is the same and the game of musical chairs irrelevant. I hope PM Zaydi proves me wrong with his actions!” he added.
US citizen Dena Karari, who had been detained in Iran since December 2024, has been released and is traveling back to the United States, her lawyer Jared Genser said on X on Wednesday. Genser said Karari had been held on what he described as “bogus charges” and credited President Donald Trump’s efforts for her release.
“I am delighted and excited to report that my client US citizen Dena Karari, who had been trapped in Iran since December 2024 on bogus charges is now free. This would not have happened but for the extraordinary and relentless efforts of President Donald Trump. Dena is now safe and traveling back to the United States,” Genser said.
Bahrain’s Ministry of Interior said alarm sirens were activated on Wednesday, urging citizens and residents to remain calm, move to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels.
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Wednesday he discussed the regional situation and the threat posed by Iran and its proxies during a meeting with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Brian Mast.
“It was a pleasure to meet again with House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Brian Mast, a steadfast friend of Israel and a true champion of the US-Israel alliance,” he posted on X.
“We discussed the rapidly evolving regional picture, and the ongoing threat Iran and its terror proxies pose to the region. I stressed that Israel cannot allow radical forces on our borders threatening our citizens,” Sa’ar added.
President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Iran allowed an American citizen who was “wrongfully detained” in December 2024 to leave the country. He said the woman is now safely outside Iran and in good condition, thanking Tehran for what he called a “gesture of goodwill.”
“Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the “presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country. She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!” Trump said.